Adult child feels rejected when father wishes to stay home for the holidays

DEAR ABBY: I have what I think is the opposite problem that many adult children have. My father DOESN'T want to spend holidays with me or my sister. I've noticed this trend in the last few years, and it is really painful to accept.
When I told him I was going to my uncle's house last Christmas because I wanted to be around people who wanted me to be there, he agreed it was a good idea. His response crushed my soul. He then expressed that holidays aren't really that much fun, that he doesn't enjoy traveling and that we fight during them.
I'm trying to accept that he doesn't want to spend the holidays with us, and somehow not feel rejected. It's a struggle to feel loved by him. Any advice?
— UNWANTED ADULT CHILD IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR UNWANTED: Many people feel stressed at holiday time, particularly when things don't go as planned. Make plans to get together with your father that do not involve holidays. Because traveling is hard for him, make alternative plans with him so he won't feel stressed when you visit him. If that doesn't make things easier for both of you, arrange to spend these holidays with more welcoming friends or relatives in the future.