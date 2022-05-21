<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Adult daughter blames parents' divorce for her issues

DEAR ABBY: My 27-year-old daughter has issues due to a bitter divorce between her father and me. She treats us poorly, blames her problems on us and feels she is justified. How do I handle this? I don't think she respects either of us much. As for our relationship, we get along as long as things are going OK for her. But if she's having a difficult day, I get the blame. Advice?

— COLD-SHOULDERED IN NEW YORK

DEAR COLD-SHOULDERED: Tolerating your daughter's behavior isn't healthy for either of you. Encourage her to seek professional help for her "issues," and when she starts the blame game or being disrespectful, shorten the visit, end the phone call or otherwise distance yourself.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

