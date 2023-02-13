Adult son doesn't want to be buried in the family plot

DEAR ABBY: Long ago, my parents purchased a large burial plot for our entire family, including spouses if we have them. My spouse isn't eligible because he doesn't fit the cemetery's religious requirement. My parents and I also don't see eye to eye on politics.
Our relationship has greatly diminished over the last few years — so much so that I no longer want to spend eternity next to them when my time comes. Part of me says let it be, but they seem to relish the idea that we will "all be together," when in reality, I do not. I'd like to be cremated, which also goes against religious beliefs. Thoughts?
— BAD SON IN VIRGINIA
DEAR SON: I think it's your body, your choice. Because most parents die before their children, the odds of your folks being buried before you are great. In the meantime, since their fantasy of one big happy family plot is something they relish, be kind and don't ruin it for them.