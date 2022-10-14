Adult son won't pull his weight in parent's house

DEAR ABBY: My son graduated from high school and won't make a plan. He doesn't help with anything around the house, won't save money to buy his own car and refuses to share our extra car with his sister. We are in constant conflict.
I want him to move out. I want him to be working and saving money if I'm paying for his room and board. He sleeps until noon, works sporadically and spends his limited money on pre-workout supplements, shoes and guitars. He's on his phone playing games in his bed most days until late into the night. Advice?
— ENOUGH ALREADY IN VIRGINIA
DEAR ENOUGH: Your son isn't making a plan to become independent because you have been such a generous parent, he has no incentive to leave the nest. Quit letting him use the extra car and tell him that unless he starts doing his fair share around the house, finds a full-time job and can prove that he's saving money, you want him OUT of there. Then give him a deadline, and if he hasn't shown improvement by then, follow through. Sometimes a dose of tough love is what it takes to get a message across.