After 50 years, is it worth revisiting a high school romance?

DEAR ABBY: What advice would you give to one who thinks about and, quite frankly, is still in love with his high school sweetheart? We never got married. I never married anyone, and our 50th year high school reunion is coming up next year. I talked with her recently over the phone, and she's also going to the reunion. We're both looking forward to seeing each other again.
Do you think age plays a big part in how a person should view things? That is, I've seen a photo of her, and while it's very different from how she looked in high school, I still feel the same about her and want to spend the rest of my life with her. What's your advice?
— STILL SMITTEN IN IDAHO
DEAR SMITTEN: My advice is to keep talking to your old flame, see if she's currently attached and whether she feels the same way about you. If the answer is yes, attending the reunion will let you begin to know her all over again before taking the next step. Time can be a great advantage because you both are mature adults now and, hopefully, less impulsive than you were during your teens. I wish you luck as you revisit this with her.