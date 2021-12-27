DEAR ABBY: My wife and I love animals and have several. Currently, my wife's health isn't great, and I have become worn out taking care of the animals. I worry for her, our retirement and my health as well. Caring for the animals has become too much. What should I do?
— TIME TO CHANGE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TIME: The first thing to do is have a realistic talk with your wife about the fact that caring for your animals has become too much — to the point that you are becoming worried about your own physical (and financial) well-being. Then see if you know people who would like to adopt them. If no one is willing, an animal rescue group might be able to find them homes in which they will be cared for and treated well.