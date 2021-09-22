DEAR ABBY: My oldest daughter, "Heather," has started her senior year of high school. She's often angry and confrontational with my husband and me. We've learned to remain neutral and not react to her attempts to pick fights. However, we have two younger daughters, 15 and 9. We found out that Heather often swears at them and calls them the B-word -- and sometimes worse. Unfortunately, it's something I hear about long after it's happened. My younger girls have witnessed her swear at us, too. Heather will be 18 in a couple of weeks, and, frankly, we're ready for her to move out once she gets her diploma. Until then, how would you handle this situation?
-- Tired of the language
DEAR TIRED: Talk to your daughter! WHY is she angry and disrespectful to you and your husband? Does Heather have emotional issues? If so, what has caused them? Once you have some answers, you and your husband can get your daughter professional help if she needs it. In the meantime, tell Heather you don't like the attitude she has been displaying and you want it stopped immediately. Make plain that if her bad behavior continues, there will be "consequences," and then, if it does, follow through.