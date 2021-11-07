DEAR ABBY: If you hurt someone's feelings unintentionally, is it necessary to apologize?
— DID NOT MEAN TO
DEAR "D.N.M.T": Of course it is. It's no different than stepping on someone's foot while being seated in a movie theater.
