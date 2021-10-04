DEAR ABBY: Must an engagement ring be "new"? My mother died at the age of 60 and left her engagement ring to me. My father then married a younger woman. They had one daughter, who subsequently has had children of her own. I never married, and have reached an age where it's not likely I will, and I still have the ring. I could have the stone reset for myself, but I never cared much for jewelry, and I wouldn't feel right selling it.
I'm considering giving it to the daughter (my half-sister) so one of her descendants could use it for its intended purpose. Would a potential fiancée consider it an insult to be receiving a "used" engagement ring, or be honored to be welcomed into the family with an heirloom? (We should consider that the original wearer is technically not a blood relation, so it's possibly not their "family" heirloom.)
— Passing it on in California
DEAR PASSING IT: I can't speak for all young women, but many would recognize the honor of being offered a keepsake/heirloom such as your mother's ring. If they didn't like the style, they, too, could decide whether to have the stone reset into something more to their liking. I think your idea of offering it to your half-sister is generous and beautiful. YOU are a gem.