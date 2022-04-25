<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Are we allowed to call priests "Dad?"

DEAR ABBY: I was wondering, even though we call our priests "Father," can I also call him "Dad"? Why or why not?

— PONDERING IN THE WEST

DEAR PONDERING: I posed your question to Father Guy Gurath, a longtime friend in the Milwaukee archdiocese. He chuckled and told me this is a standing joke among Catholics, who have been known to refer to the rectory as the "Home for Unwed Fathers." (!) He went on to say the formal answer to your question is no. Calling a priest "Dad" is likely to offend some people. He suggests the correct terms "Father," "Reverend" or "Pastor" be used. Thank you, Father Guy.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

