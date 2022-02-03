DEAR ABBY: I'm a 65-year-old woman who has never enjoyed sex. I've had lovers, and I'm a very affectionate person, but the act itself has never been comfortable for me. Now that I'm post-menopausal, it's practically impossible.
I have never been married, but I want to find someone. In fact, I yearn for a life partner. I'm on dating sites, and my question is: How should I describe myself? It seems most men want sex. Should I include my lack of interest in sex in my profile so they know what they're getting? I don't want to waste anyone's time, especially not my own. But this feels so weird and awkward to address.
— EVERYTHING BUT THAT IN NEW YORK
DEAR EVERYTHING BUT: It would benefit you to go online and search for dating sites for people who want romance only, without sex. These sites do exist, and it may comfort you to know that you are DEFINITELY not alone. If you do try one, I hope you find the man you are looking for.