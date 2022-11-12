Aunt wants to know why she was invited to baby shower but not gender reveal

DEAR ABBY: My pregnant oldest niece just had a gender reveal party to which I was not invited. She called me instead to tell me the gender of the baby. My brother (her father) and his wife were invited. My sister-in-law is now having a baby shower for my niece. I don't feel like I'm being treated like family anymore. My brother and his family never invite me to any family get-togethers.
I'm wondering why I was not invited to the gender reveal party, yet she's inviting me to her baby shower. My feelings are if I wasn't good enough to be invited to the gender reveal along with her friends and the rest of our family, then why should I go to her baby shower?
— HURT AUNT IN INDIANA
DEAR HURT AUNT: If you want a relationship with your pregnant oldest niece, attend the shower and be friendly. If you decline the invitation, you will further the estrangement from your brother's family. I don't know what caused it and neither do you, but you should definitely ask if you did something that offended them because it has been hurtful. (Just don't ask that question AT the shower!)