DEAR ABBY: For the past five years, I have been dealing with my aunt, who is convinced that the neighbors are coming into her apartment, hacking her phone, her refrigerator, threatening her, cooking in her kitchen and constantly talking about her. Everyone has tried reasoning with her, but she insists she's OK and nothing is wrong with her.
She has fixated on these neighbors ever since she had a run-in with them years ago. They don't even live there anymore, but she says they do. I'm trying to be kind, patient and understanding with her, but she is making me nuts. Please help.
-- Alarmed in Indiana
DEAR ALARMED: I'll try. Your aunt's irrational behavior should be reported to her physician, if she has one, so she can be evaluated. None of what you have described about her behavior is rational or normal. She needs a physical and neurological examination by a medical professional who can guide you in how to handle this because it isn't going to get better on its own.