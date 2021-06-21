DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who insists on bringing food whenever I invite her over for an event (birthday party, Thanksgiving, etc.). It doesn't matter what she cooks, Abby, it's always awful. Everyone tries whatever it is she made, but then spits it out. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but I don't want her to bring anything ever again that isn't store-bought. How can I tell her tactfully?
— Repulsed in Virginia
DEAR REPULSED: Tell your generous friend that you appreciate the thought behind what she has been doing, but when you invite guests over your menu is aleady set. She is the kind of "helpful" guest who should be "commissioned" to bring a store-bought beverage, dinner rolls or napkins.