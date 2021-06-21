Dear Abby
PHOTO PROVIDED BY METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who insists on bringing food whenever I invite her over for an event (birthday party, Thanksgiving, etc.). It doesn't matter what she cooks, Abby, it's always awful. Everyone tries whatever it is she made, but then spits it out. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but I don't want her to bring anything ever again that isn't store-bought. How can I tell her tactfully?

— Repulsed in Virginia

DEAR REPULSED: Tell your generous friend that you appreciate the thought behind what she has been doing, but when you invite guests over your menu is aleady set. She is the kind of "helpful" guest who should be "commissioned" to bring a store-bought beverage, dinner rolls or napkins.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION