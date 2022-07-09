<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Best friend resents being used as an errand service

DEAR ABBY: My best friend often asks me to do errands for her, such as stop someplace and pick something up for her. It is usually close to where I live or work or on my way home. I don't always like doing it. In fact, I resent it.

An occasional favor is fine, but this happens way too often. How do I tell her "no" when it is somewhere I have to drive right by? Once I told her I didn't think I'd have time (the truth at that moment), and she said I could do it later, when I had the time! She walks with a cane, but this started before she had mobility issues. How can I say no?

— IMPOSED UPON IN TEXAS

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: Because you now resent your "best friend's" requests to run her errands, you will have to be honest with her. Explain that you didn't mind doing it once in a while in the beginning, but this is happening so often it is getting to you. Then "suggest" that many markets and cleaners deliver or that she use a delivery service.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

