Best friend resents being used as an errand service

DEAR ABBY: My best friend often asks me to do errands for her, such as stop someplace and pick something up for her. It is usually close to where I live or work or on my way home. I don't always like doing it. In fact, I resent it.
An occasional favor is fine, but this happens way too often. How do I tell her "no" when it is somewhere I have to drive right by? Once I told her I didn't think I'd have time (the truth at that moment), and she said I could do it later, when I had the time! She walks with a cane, but this started before she had mobility issues. How can I say no?
— IMPOSED UPON IN TEXAS
DEAR IMPOSED UPON: Because you now resent your "best friend's" requests to run her errands, you will have to be honest with her. Explain that you didn't mind doing it once in a while in the beginning, but this is happening so often it is getting to you. Then "suggest" that many markets and cleaners deliver or that she use a delivery service.