Best friend will cut ties if relationship with ex is rekindled

DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We've been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling).
Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I'm on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don't want to lose my best friend. What do I do?
— HARD CHOICE IN ILLINOIS
DEAR HARD CHOICE: You omitted something important from your letter. WHY does your best friend object to this guy so strongly? Is she jealous? Could it have something to do with his issues? The last time you were with him, did it end badly? HOW badly? Your best friend may be attempting to save you, but she's going about it clumsily. Talk to her.