DEAR ABBY: I know you have had this happen: You meet a new person (usually a woman), extend your hand to shake hello, only to have your hand pushed aside with "Oh, I'm a hugger," and you are latched onto by this total stranger.
Shoe on the other foot: Lady approaches me, extends her hand to shake, I push it aside, saying, "I'm a French kisser" — slurrrp, or "I'm a groper" — squeeze. Really, what makes people think everybody wants to be hugged? They may think it's sweet; I think it is invasive. Hands over hugs any day, please!
— HUGLESS AND HAPPY IN FLORIDA
DEAR H.A.H.: You make a good point, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I'm printing your letter. Because this happens to you regularly, you may have to be nimble. Try this: As the huggers hurl themselves forward, take a giant step backward.