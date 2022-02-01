DEAR ABBY: I have this friend I have known since I was 9. She's a very good friend, but she doesn't get along with my boyfriend. They fight, and when they do, I'm stuck in the middle. I have spoken to both of them many times and asked them to coexist for my sake. They both try hard, but we all feel like we are walking on eggshells — especially me. How do I handle being with them for holiday celebrations and special occasions at my apartment?
— UNEASY IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR UNEASY: I wish you had mentioned which one is causing these "fights." Mature individuals opt to "agree to disagree" and change the subject, rather than allow an argument to degenerate into open conflict. Explain this to both of them, and the next time you are caught in the middle, ask the person who picked the fight to do that — or leave. And, if things don't get better, celebrate with them separately as often as possible.