DEAR ABBY: For years I told my mom and sister that I did not want to have "Happy Birthday" sung to me on MY day. Year after year, they ignored my feelings and did whatever the heck they wanted. This persisted from about my 20th birthday through my 40th.
On my 40th birthday, I told them it was the last time I would tolerate my feelings being ignored. They did it again the next year, but when I asked for an apology, all I got from them were fake apologies and lame excuses. I will forever hate my day because it reminds me of how long my feelings were ignored and how my day was made all about their wishes. How can I love somebody who doesn't care about my feelings?
I am now nearing my 62nd birthday. They continue to bring up the subject of celebrations for all of our birthdays, and I continue to tell them I don't "do" birthdays anymore. Their refusal to acknowledge my feelings causes me pain. What can I do?
— No Fanfare in the Midwest
DEAR NO FANFARE: Feeling as you do about your thickheaded relatives, see less of them. If they contact you to discuss birthday celebrations, remember you do not have to participate.
In the future, if they suggest doing something for your next birthday, tell them you already have plans. (It's the truth: You plan to avoid them.)