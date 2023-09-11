DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman in my late 30s. I live in the Midwest, where towns can be conservative, and residents tend to be judgmental. For as long as I can remember, I have always found people of both sexes to be attractive. I don't act on it because I am married to a straight man I love and plan to stay with for as long as he'll have me.
During the last year, I admitted to him that I am bisexual. He said he has wondered, but loves me regardless. Do I need to disclose this information to family? I have no intention of telling my co-workers, as they are mostly female and I don't want to create awkwardness.
I recently bought a T-shirt that says "Why Not Both?" and I would love to wear it. But I'm concerned about being judged or not taken seriously when, and if, I get asked about my shirt. What do you think? Am I making it a bigger deal than it needs to be? If I wear the shirt around family, should I tell them the truth if they ask?
— BI IN INDIANA
DEAR BI: Wear that shirt only when you are ready to come out because, once you put it on, you are sure to be asked about it. Being bisexual does not mean that a person is attracted to every person they encounter. As a married woman, you have made your choice about the gender of your partner and will (presumably) remain faithful. Should you divorce, your next partner may be a woman — or another man. (Who knows?) I see no reason to disclose your bisexuality to your family unless you are ready to make it common knowledge.