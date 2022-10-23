<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Black sheep sick of being maligned by family

DEAR ABBY: While visiting a family member after the death of their loved one, I was informed that instead of grieving, they sat around and talked about ME. I was told they claimed I hadn't visited family members to help them grieve, when in fact, I was there every day.

I'm fed up with everyone and everything at this point in my life. I'm a 45-year-old woman and they have talked about me for 40 years. I love my family, but enough is enough. I have been holding on to things that have caused damage to me physically and mentally. My son has been on the receiving end of this, too, and I don't want him to go through what I have. What do I need to do?

— MISUNDERSTOOD IN GEORGIA

DEAR MISUNDERSTOOD: Who told you your relatives had accused you of not bothering to show up when, in fact, you did? Do not fume quietly about this. In your situation, I would talk to the family about what I was told and ask if it is true, because it may not be. Depending on their response, you can then decide whether to distance yourself — and your son — from them.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

