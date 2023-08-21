DEAR ABBY: We are a middle-aged couple who live together. I have been with "Jack" for seven years, and during those seven years, he held down one job for only three months and then quit. I love him, but I don't believe the feeling is mutual if he can't hold down a job and keep it. He never goes anywhere with me. Jack is a recluse. What should I do? Should I keep him or tell him it's time to pack up and leave?
— FINALLY FED UP IN OHIO
DEAR FINALLY FED UP: I don't know Jack, and you have not listed even one of his virtues. Unless your idea of a happy future is supporting a recluse who refuses to hold a steady job, it's time to sing, "Hit the road, Jack!"