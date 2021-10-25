Boyfriend tries to alienate gf from her male friends

DEAR ABBY: I'm having a huge disagreement with a "boyfriend." He says women and men cannot be friends, ever, and that one or the other wants more than friendship. I believe people of the opposite sex can be friends and that there's nothing wrong with it. I have some male friends, and on the rare occasion I see them, my boyfriend berates me and calls me names. It goes on for days. And no matter what I wear, I am yelled at for that as well. He is convinced they want me for sex even if I'm out with a group, never alone. Please help settle this.
— FRIENDLY IN NEW YORK
DEAR FRIENDLY: Gladly. The sooner you ditch this insecure "BOYfriend," the better off you will be. His insecurity and verbal abuse are an indication of what your future will be if you let the relationship develop further. When someone berates you and calls you names "for days," it's an attempt to wear you down and control you. (Does he also try to deprive you of sleep?) The more friends one has, the better, and if some of them are of the opposite sex, it's fine. Please do not knuckle under. Lose this loser.