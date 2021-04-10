DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend has an 8-year-old daughter who lives with us part time. Sometimes I watch her when her dad is out running errands or working.
I'll be perfectly honest. There are times she acts like an entitled, spoiled brat. She's rude and disrespectful, and when I ask her to do something, she doesn't always do it. I can't take it anymore.
I know I'm not her biological mom, but I will not continue to tolerate her behavior and attitude. Although I have spoken with her dad about it, he has done nothing to correct the problem. Please tell me what to do.
-- Frustrated "stepmom"
DEAR FRUSTRATED: The next time you are asked to watch your boyfriend's daughter, decline and clearly state the reason why. Perhaps when it becomes inconvenient for him, he will assert himself, act like a parent and insist that his daughter behave respectfully. If not, you may have to rethink the relationship.