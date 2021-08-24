DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a man for almost three years. He's retired; I'm still working. He refuses to stay with me during the week because I need to go to bed early. I see him only on the weekends. Am I wrong for wanting him to stay with me during the week? I feel like we really don't have a relationship. My previous boyfriends would stay with me every night. Am I doomed with this man? By the way, he's been married four times.
— Wants More in Michigan
DEAR WANTS MORE: Wake up. The man you have been dating isn't going to change. He has struck out at marriage four times and may have "plans" during the week that do not include staying with a "Sleeping Beauty." If you want more companionship than what you're getting, you are going to have to seek it elsewhere.