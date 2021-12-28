Breast cancer patient should make a will

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 40s. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I keep reading the five-year survival rate is only 28 percent, and I'm concerned that despite receiving treatment (hormone therapy injections), I don't have many years left. The cancer has been found in my spine and pelvis as well. I am a person of faith, so I'm not afraid of death. I'm just worried about leaving my daughter behind, along with friends and family.
My question is, should I make a will? I live in an apartment and don't have many assets except for some savings. I plan to start a trust, so my daughter will receive that money at the appropriate time. I have never had a reason in the past for a will. I don't know what sorts of things go into a will. I also have a 2-year-old cat, and now I'm worried he will outlive me. I don't want him to have to go back to the Humane Society if I pass on. He's like a child to me, and I only want the best for him.
— MAKING PLANS FOR THE FUTURE
DEAR MAKING PLANS: Because you have financial assets, a daughter and a beloved pet you want to provide for in the event of your death, it's important that you consult an attorney NOW about ANY end-of-life documents you need to have in place. You may decide you need more directives than just a will, which will give you peace of mind and guarantee your wishes are carried out.