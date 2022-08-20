<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Bride-to-be doesn't know how to tell fiance she's not a virgin

DEAR ABBY: I am 24 and being married soon. My fiancé thinks I'm a virgin, but in reality, I am far from it. We have been saving sex for marriage — at least that's what he thinks. I don't know if I should keep this to myself or tell him. Please give me your expert advice.

— BRIDE-TO-BE

DEAR BRIDE-TO-BE: Solid marriages are built on trust. What do you think the fallout will be if this man finds out he has been lied to all this time? He will never again believe what you tell him, and who could blame him? The time to level is now, BEFORE the wedding  and if it's a deal-breaker, que sera, sera.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

