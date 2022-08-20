Bride-to-be doesn't know how to tell fiance she's not a virgin

DEAR ABBY: I am 24 and being married soon. My fiancé thinks I'm a virgin, but in reality, I am far from it. We have been saving sex for marriage — at least that's what he thinks. I don't know if I should keep this to myself or tell him. Please give me your expert advice.
— BRIDE-TO-BE
DEAR BRIDE-TO-BE: Solid marriages are built on trust. What do you think the fallout will be if this man finds out he has been lied to all this time? He will never again believe what you tell him, and who could blame him? The time to level is now, BEFORE the wedding — and if it's a deal-breaker, que sera, sera.