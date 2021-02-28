DEAR ABBY: I'm getting married next month, and I'm so nervous. What can I do to not be scared?
-- Cold feet in Florida
DEAR COLD FEET: I wish you had been more forthcoming about what you are worried about. Is it the wedding ceremony and your wedding day? If that's the case, have faith that you and your fiance will make it through together because you will. Is it your wedding night? A talk with your doctor should allay your fears.
Is it that you are unsure about the person you are marrying? If that's the case, postpone the wedding and schedule premarital counseling for you and your intended. In some religions, the clergy recommend this type of counseling so issues like money and child-rearing can be discussed and not cause serious problems later.