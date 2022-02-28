Brother-in-law's chewing tobacco habit is going to get him banned from house

DEAR ABBY: My brother-in-law, "Harvey," has a filthy habit of chewing tobacco in my home and around my family. He has promised many times to not do it when he visits, but has broken his word every time. The children are grown now, but there are grandchildren.
Harvey is a dirty, unhygienic man who wipes his chew-covered hands on his jeans and leaves a trail of chew and spittle everywhere. He spits into soda cans and leaves the cans on the end table. One time, my 2-year-old tipped it up and took a swig thinking it was soda!
It has been 25 years now, and I'm ready to ban him from my home and family get-togethers. My husband feels pity for him. He and my mother-in-law baby Harvey like a child. I'm ready to lay down the law, and I know there will be hell to pay, but I cannot take this any longer. What do you think?
— HAD IT IN WASHINGTON
DEAR HAD IT: Frankly, I think that after 25 years, you're a little late trying to lay down the law to Harvey. You should have put your foot down when your 2-year-old mistook Harvey's spittoon for a soda. Whether you can enforce banning your brother-in-law from your home is anybody's guess, but I suppose it's worth a try if you're willing to accept the consequences. An alternative might be to entertain him only during the milder months when you can do it outside.