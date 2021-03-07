DEAR ABBY: I am 9 years old, and I have a twin brother. Sometimes he's nice to me and other times he's annoying. When he's annoying, sometimes he doesn't stop. Everywhere I go -- our car, the kitchen, table, everywhere -- I hear him babbling about nonsense. Even in my happy place (my bedroom). I wish I could lock my bedroom door, but my parents keep telling me not to lock any of the doors (except the car) in the house. Could you tell me what to do, please? I'd really like to stop being annoyed for once in my life.
-- Bothered twin in Austin, Texas
DEAR TWIN: Is your brother trying to be annoying, or is he just ... annoying? If it's the former, talk to your parents about it because he may need to be put on notice. If it's the latter, then you should talk to him.
Explain that sometimes you don't feel like talking or playing and you need to be left alone. Agree on a signal -- like hanging a sock (or some other item) on the outside bedroom door knob so he'll know. And when you do, make sure you let him know you'll do the same for him when the situations are reversed, because they will be.