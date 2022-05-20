Bullying is prevalent in the workplace, too

DEAR ABBY: Will you mention the problem of adult bullying in the workplace? The bullies are usually buddy-buddy with supervisors and get away with the harassment, which includes name-calling, ridiculing and gossiping, which makes for a very uncomfortable work environment. This happens too often.
— ONCE BULLIED
DEAR BULLIED: Sadly, you are right. It does happen too often. A way to stop it is first to tell the bully that you don't like it. Then start documenting the incidents, including the dates, times and what was done. Take that information to your boss or supervisor and ask them to put a stop to it. If that doesn't help, take your concerns to H.R. If H.R. doesn't stop what's going on, take the problem — and your evidence — to the EEOC. What you have described is a hostile work environment, which might be the basis of legal action.