DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced from my ex for 36 years. Our son is now 44. My ex and I haven't spoken since the divorce because it was ugly. Now that we are older, for the benefit of our son, I would like for my ex and I to be civil to each other. I'm tired of hating and I don't want him to hate me. I wonder if it would make my son happy if his father and I were on better terms, so I have been thinking of writing to my ex and asking if we could talk sometime. What do you think?
— WHITE FLAG IN THE WEST
DEAR WHITE FLAG: I see no harm in writing the letter to your ex. However, do not expect a miracle. Because the divorce was "ugly," do not expect him to react positively after more than three decades of icy silence. As to your son, whatever the situation has been for most of his life, he is accustomed to it.