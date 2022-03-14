Can I ask my boyfriend to cut his hair for my grandmother's funeral

DEAR ABBY: When I met my boyfriend several years ago, he had a long mohawk nearly reaching his shoulders. He likes having long hair, and frankly, it suits him. However, during the last couple of years he has taken the pandemic as license to let it grow as long as it can get. His hair now reaches more than halfway down his back.
The issue is that my grandmother recently passed away. She was a devout Catholic, and I'm worried my boyfriend's hair won't be appropriate for the funeral. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but the thought of him looking so unruly at the service really bothers me. I'm thinking about asking him to cut it to collar length, but I don't want to overstep since it's his hair. Should I say something or let it go?
— GROOMED IN THE EAST
DEAR GROOMED: Do not ask your boyfriend to cut a foot off his hair for the funeral. Suggest instead that he wear it slicked back into a ponytail or a man bun. I have seen young men similarly coiffed, and it looks fine.