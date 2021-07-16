DEAR ABBY: I was in a car accident in which I broke multiple bones in my foot. After surgery, I'm in the process of healing and use crutches to walk. My husband and I are retired. He is my caregiver and has taken on all the household chores I have always done. I thank him often and appreciate his help.
However, since I've become dependent on him like this, he has started criticizing me about my weight, my wardrobe and lack of exercise. He buys our favorite foods, stores them where I can't reach them and eats them in front of me.
He says he's no longer attracted to me because of my size and rarely kisses me anymore. We had a healthy, frequent sex life before the accident. I'm hurt by his behavior and can't understand why he is treating me like this or what to do about it.
— Sidelined in Indiana
DEAR SIDELINED: Your husband is acting like this because he is angry. He may blame you for the accident and resent being recast from the role of husband and lover to that of caregiver. Punishing you by withholding affection, criticizing you for being unable to exercise (on crutches, yet!) and consuming your favorite foods in front of you while he's depriving you of them is abusive.
Tell your doctor what is going on and inquire about respite care for your husband, so he is shouldering less of the burden. Remind him that you won't always be as dependent as you have been, and you will work on any other issues when you are sufficiently healed. And consider marriage counseling if things don't improve.