<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Child of immigrants worried over cultural wedding differences

DEAR ABBY: I was born in America to parents who emigrated from Pakistan. Over the last few years, I have noticed a trend at Pakistani weddings: The invitations clearly say "no boxed gifts," which is obviously code for "we want money" instead. Have you or your readers ever heard of this? I think it's in poor taste, but it's common at our weddings. I can't remember the last one that DIDN'T request "no boxed gifts" on the invitation. What do you, or your readers, think about this?

— JUST GIVE ME MONEY

DEAR JUST GIVE ME MONEY: In some cultures, gifts of money are expected. Was it a tradition when your parents lived in Pakistan? In any case, according to the rules of etiquette, any mention of gifts ON A WEDDING INVITATION is considered a social blunder.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all