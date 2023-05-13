Child of immigrants worried over cultural wedding differences

DEAR ABBY: I was born in America to parents who emigrated from Pakistan. Over the last few years, I have noticed a trend at Pakistani weddings: The invitations clearly say "no boxed gifts," which is obviously code for "we want money" instead. Have you or your readers ever heard of this? I think it's in poor taste, but it's common at our weddings. I can't remember the last one that DIDN'T request "no boxed gifts" on the invitation. What do you, or your readers, think about this?
— JUST GIVE ME MONEY
DEAR JUST GIVE ME MONEY: In some cultures, gifts of money are expected. Was it a tradition when your parents lived in Pakistan? In any case, according to the rules of etiquette, any mention of gifts ON A WEDDING INVITATION is considered a social blunder.