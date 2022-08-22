Child struggles with self-worth following father's comments about being unwanted

DEAR ABBY: I’m 40 years old. I have had issues with my deadbeat father my entire life. After Mom passed away, I tried to create a relationship with him because he was the only parent I had left. He then informed me that he stayed when my sister was born but left when I was, because I was never wanted.
I have suffered from depression for a long time and had been doing well for three years up to that point. Now, my hatred for him has consumed me so much, I find it hard to love myself. I look so much like him that when I look in the mirror, I can’t stand the reflection looking back at me.
How can I love myself again or feel like I’m worthy enough to be loved? How do I look at myself and not see the monster that’s my bio dad? Please help.
— FILLED WITH HATE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR FILLED WITH HATE: You have suffered enough. You will regain your self-acceptance, sense of self-worth and rid yourself of your father’s baggage with help from a licensed psychotherapist.
If your finances are stretched, contact your county’s department of mental health for low-cost or no-cost help. Universities and colleges that have a department of psychology can also provide counseling on a sliding scale. It’s the surest way to repair the damage your father has inflicted. Please don’t wait to reach out.