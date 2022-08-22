<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Child struggles with self-worth following father's comments about being unwanted

DEAR ABBY: I’m 40 years old. I have had issues with my deadbeat father my entire life. After Mom passed away, I tried to create a relationship with him because he was the only parent I had left. He then informed me that he stayed when my sister was born but left when I was, because I was never wanted.

I have suffered from depression for a long time and had been doing well for three years up to that point. Now, my hatred for him has consumed me so much, I find it hard to love myself. I look so much like him that when I look in the mirror, I can’t stand the reflection looking back at me.

How can I love myself again or feel like I’m worthy enough to be loved? How do I look at myself and not see the monster that’s my bio dad? Please help.

— FILLED WITH HATE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR FILLED WITH HATE: You have suffered enough. You will regain your self-acceptance, sense of self-worth and rid yourself of your father’s baggage with help from a licensed psychotherapist.

If your finances are stretched, contact your county’s department of mental health for low-cost or no-cost help. Universities and colleges that have a department of psychology can also provide counseling on a sliding scale. It’s the surest way to repair the damage your father has inflicted. Please don’t wait to reach out.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

