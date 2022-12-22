Childless woman battles the holiday blues

DEAR ABBY: I am childless — not by choice — and I have a hard time with this topic. I was married for 14 years and divorced at 39. I felt so hurt and betrayed I could barely function much less try to plan for the future and a family. Needless to say, the family I hoped for never happened. My siblings don't have children either.
I don't feel as though I have a real "family," and when holidays, birthdays and Mother's Day roll around, it adds to my stress and depression. It also doesn't help when I meet new people always having to face the question of children. How do you advise someone barely shy of 60 on how to fill this HUGE void in my life and/or cure the heartache that seems to mount as the years roll by?
— NOT BY CHOICE IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOT BY CHOICE: One of the surest ways to battle the blues is to do something for someone else. On holidays, volunteer to help families who are less fortunate financially than you. Contact a church or a shelter, ask what some of the children might need and bring gifts. It may give you less time to dwell on what you don't have and salve some of the ache in your heart.