DEAR ABBY: I never thought I would be writing to you, but I have a neighbor who lets her young daughter play outside, close to the street and scream at the top of her lungs. When I ran out a couple of times to see if she was OK, the mom told me to stop being so "nosy." Every night when I hear her screaming, I'm afraid she's in some type of danger. What should I do?
— Concerned neighbor
DEAR CONCERNED NEIGHBOR: What you should do is remember that when children play outside, they use their outside voices, which includes screaming, and do as the neighbor told you. Only worry if you hear sirens.