Church wedding requirement an obstacle for the happy couple

DEAR ABBY: I have been living with my boyfriend, a stalwart and loving partner, for seven years. He proposed recently and, of course, I said yes! My brother lives in a large city, and because I had attended their church, I asked him if we could be married there. Now he and his wife need to talk to us in person to assure the ministers that my fiancé and I are "evenly yoked" and willing to make a public proclamation of our faith.
My fiancé is not religious. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make me happy and says he's willing to "take the hit" for me, but I can't stand the idea of seeing him uncomfortable on a day that should be a happy one. How can I back out of this situation without alienating my brother, who is the only immediate family I have left?
— Cringing in Colorado
DEAR CRINGING: Thank your brother and his wife WARMLY for their willingness to help you and your fiancé, but explain that the two of you feel a smaller wedding would be more appropriate, so you have decided to elope. Many couples do this, and it shouldn't result in a family feud.