DEAR ABBY: I have a class reunion coming up and want some advice on how to stop a fellow classmate from giving a religious sermon. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but after the last reunion, several people complained about his lengthy preaching. I'm afraid if it happens again, some people may choose not to attend. How can I tactfully handle this issue? Any help is appreciated.
— Wants to Have a Good Time
DEAR WANTS: Unfortunately, some people don't know how to let go of a microphone once they have one and aren't able to sense they have lost their audience. Handle this uncomfortable situation by advising all the speakers that their remarks must be limited to no more than three minutes. Of course, if the "sermon" runs long, you will have to step forward and call a halt to it by asking the audience to give the person a big hand to show their appreciation. (If that doesn't do the trick, you may have to resort to a hook.)