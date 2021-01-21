DEAR ABBY: My colleagues and I were recently notified that our company is closing next month. My work partner and I have collaborated closely for four years, and he's an expert at the software I need to know to get a job in my field. When I asked if he would give me a couple of lessons via Zoom, I was thinking it'd be about a three-hour commitment for him. But he was enthusiastic and designed a 20-plus-hour curriculum for me.

He keeps saying he doesn't want me to pay him, but I want to find an appropriate way to express my gratitude. What would be an appropriate amount to compensate him without getting too steep (which is why I didn't do the full-price software training in the first place. It was $2K)? Thanks for any advice.

-- Thankful in Illinois

DEAR THANKFUL: If you know of any interests, hobbies, a sport, etc. your partner has outside the workplace, consider going online to see if you can find something connected to that activity he would enjoy that's within your budget.

