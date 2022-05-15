College roommates want a reunion — sans spouses

DEAR ABBY: I am approaching a major college reunion next year. Several of us former roommates are looking forward to spending the weekend together and attending some of the official reunion activities. None of the others plans to bring a spouse or partner. My partner didn't attend our college, although he does know some of the girlfriends. He wants to attend.
How can I tell him it will be more relaxed and fun for me if I don't have to worry about whether he's enjoying events when he knows few people and doesn't have the shared history the rest of the group enjoys?
— GOING SOLO IN MISSISSIPPI
DEAR GOING SOLO: Explain it to your partner exactly as you have explained it to me — that this isn't a couples event, and none of your former roommates is bringing their partner. If he insists on coming anyway, he should not expect you to be responsible for entertaining him.