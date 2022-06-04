College student feels they must choose between two men

DEAR ABBY: I'm a college student who broke up with my long-term high school boyfriend a few months ago. He was a cheating dirtbag, so I moved on quickly. I have been enjoying the single life, but now find myself in a bit of a love triangle.
"Derek" is blond and short, and loves to go to the gym. He's kind and attentive, and he seems to care very much for me. He invited me to his formal dance, but I turned him down because I didn't know him very well. He didn't take anyone else even though he had plenty of time to find a date. My friend at the dance said he didn't even talk to another girl, so I know he's very loyal already.
The other contender, "Shay," is taller and has dark hair. He has kind, blue eyes and a shy personality, although with me he really opens up and talks. He always checks in to see how I'm doing when I've had a rough day. In the simplest terms, he puts up with my nonsense. He has seen me at some of my worst moments and still showed compassion.
I'm genuinely torn between these two and don't know how to choose because I don't want to lose either of them. What do I do?
— BOY CRAZY IN IOWA
DEAR BOY CRAZY: I have good news. Because nowhere in your letter did you mention that either of these young men have asked you for an exclusive relationship, you do not "have" to make a difficult choice. Some people like both chocolate AND vanilla ice cream. I suggest you be honest with them and enjoy seeing them both until the answer to your question becomes obvious. (Feel free to write me again if you meet a handsome redhead.)