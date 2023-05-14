Couple argues over having no time outside of family gatherings to spend together

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have no kids. His family (sister, cousins, etc.) hosts family gatherings two to four times a month. My husband and I both work. My own family does not have many gatherings. I have a hobby I would like to pursue, and I'm considering pursuing it more deeply when I retire. He complains that I want to spend what's left of our weekend on it.
I can't seem to get across to my husband that although I like his family, I don't want to see them to the exclusion of my hobbies and our collective interests. He and his parents expect me at all of these events. I go, and when I do, I have a good time, but that doesn't mean I don't want time to myself.
Unfortunately, my husband isn't interested in my hobby. There are other activities we do together, although we don't have a lot of time for them given his family events. How do I get across to him that he should be supportive?
— NEEDING BALANCE IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR NEEDING BALANCE: What you should get across to your husband is that you would have more time to be together if you saw his family less often than four times a month. If that's not acceptable to him, he can sometimes go without you. Try it and you may find there is more quality time to spend with him on some of those weekends.