<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Couple argues over having no time outside of family gatherings to spend together

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have no kids. His family (sister, cousins, etc.) hosts family gatherings two to four times a month. My husband and I both work. My own family does not have many gatherings. I have a hobby I would like to pursue, and I'm considering pursuing it more deeply when I retire. He complains that I want to spend what's left of our weekend on it.

I can't seem to get across to my husband that although I like his family, I don't want to see them to the exclusion of my hobbies and our collective interests. He and his parents expect me at all of these events. I go, and when I do, I have a good time, but that doesn't mean I don't want time to myself.

Unfortunately, my husband isn't interested in my hobby. There are other activities we do together, although we don't have a lot of time for them given his family events. How do I get across to him that he should be supportive?

— NEEDING BALANCE IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR NEEDING BALANCE: What you should get across to your husband is that you would have more time to be together if you saw his family less often than four times a month. If that's not acceptable to him, he can sometimes go without you. Try it and you may find there is more quality time to spend with him on some of those weekends.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all