Couple at odds over husband's unacceptable oral hygiene

DEAR ABBY: My husband has terrible oral hygiene. He brushes his teeth at night before going to bed but won't brush them in the morning. It's disgusting. About a year ago, he chipped a front tooth. I have asked him over and over to please get it taken care of. My requests are being ignored. The damage has now become much worse and it's really noticeable. It doesn't bother him.
Nice teeth have always been important to me. When I try to talk to him about it, he walks away. It's to the point that I no longer want to go anywhere with him because it's embarrassing. We have an event to go to soon and I'm dreading it.
This may seem trivial, but I see the dentist on a regular basis and he hasn't gone in years. It isn't the money; he has no problem spending money on his toys. Please tell me how to handle this. It's causing some major issues between us. Am I asking for too much?
— EMBARRASSED IN WISCONSIN
DEAR EMBARRASSED: People sometimes let their dental health lapse because they don't see what others do when they speak or smile. Your husband may have a fear of dentists, or think you are nagging him for the pleasure of it. If his damaged tooth is ignored much longer, he may wind up losing it.
You might be able to get your point across if you film him with your cellphone while he's speaking, laughing, etc., and show him what you and others have been seeing. (If that doesn't help, suggest that because of the upsurge in COVID variants, he wear a mask to the event.)