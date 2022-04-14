Couple at odds over rude in-laws

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Jonah," comes from a large family. They are rude people who live in a small, rural town, and they don't like outsiders. Jonah and I have been together 15 years (married for eight), and I have never been invited to his mother's home or some of his siblings' homes.
We love to entertain, so they attend our holiday parties, where they literally walk in without greeting me. They eat all our food and leave without saying goodbye or even helping with the cleanup. It's "pack behavior." They do this all together.
I have reached the point that I no longer want to host these events. I feel uncomfortable in my own home. Jonah and I have started cutting back on the number of parties we host, and now they are making rude comments about it. My husband acknowledges that they're a bunch of miserable, rude people, but that doesn't help the situation.
I don't want anything to do with them, and I don't want to be forced to keep inviting a bunch of ungrateful individuals who don't have even the common courtesy to speak to me. How can I make Jonah understand how I feel? Please help.
— ANNOYED IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR ANNOYED: If you have expressed to your husband what you have written in your letter, he DOES understand, but doesn't want to acknowledge it. The way his family has treated you is deplorable. If you don't wish to entertain them, let your husband buy and prepare the food and do the cleanup with no help from them afterward, while you go and do something alone or with people whose company you enjoy. He can also visit his relatives without you if he wishes.