DEAR ABBY: Would you please settle an argument between my husband and me? One of us thinks it's OK to dry our everyday dishes with the same dish towel we clean our dog's bowl with. The bowl is first rinsed with soap and water then wiped with the dish towel. One of us thinks it's disgusting. The other disagrees. Would you wash your dishes with said towel?
-- Curious in Kettering, Ohio
DEAR CURIOUS: Although the dish may be perfectly clean after being washed with soap and water, because of the "ick" factor, I sure wouldn't.