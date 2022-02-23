Couple at odds over welcoming ex-con son into their home

DEAR ABBY: My stepson is being released from prison after assaulting his 9-year-old stepdaughter in my home. He plans on living here with us, with his dad's blessing. A few years ago, I was sexually assaulted, and I still suffer from PTSD because of it. It's getting worse as the release date approaches.
My stepson has problems with drugs and alcohol as well as anger issues. He expects us to pay for whatever he wants. We have spent a third of our retirement money on his legal expenses, and there are no plans for him to pay us back. He has mistreated my dog several times, and I do not trust him.
Am I wrong for not wanting him in my home? My husband has turned a deaf ear to my concerns. I guess blood is thicker than water.
— DREADING IT IN THE WEST
DEAR DREADING IT: Trust your instincts. Because your husband has chosen to ignore your concerns about his son living with you, the time has come for you to take care of yourself. Consult an attorney about protecting whatever assets you still have before they are completely depleted, take your dog and get out of there NOW. Believe me, you have my sympathy.