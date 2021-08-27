DEAR ABBY: I recently invited two couples over for dinner. After the meal, I asked if anyone would like to go for a short boat ride on our lake. One of the couples wanted to go, but the other woman said she didn't want to, so we didn't. What would have been a better way to handle this so that we could have gone?

— Sailing Away in South Carolina

DEAR SAILING: Boating isn't for everyone. Because she wasn't willing, you could have offered your guest the television remote control and told her the rest of you would be back in 45 minutes if she wished to stay.