DEAR ABBY

Couple doesn't want to host many wedding receptions for long-distance guests

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I are about to get married in another state. I have lived in multiple states over the years and have friends and family in some of them. Some of these people aren't able to attend the wedding. We understand their reasons and have offered a livestream as an alternative.

We are now being asked to host additional wedding receptions in other states, and we're getting a lot of pressure about it. We have no desire to have additional wedding receptions with all the planning and expense that goes along with them. What's a polite way to respond to these friends and family members?

— NOT INTERESTED IN FLORIDA

DEAR NOT INTERESTED: Thank these friends and relatives for the suggestion and explain that although it's a nice idea, it isn't within your budget. That's the truth. Then encourage them to come and visit when time permits.

TO MY MUSLIM READERS: At sundown, it is time for the breaking of the Ramadan fast. Happy Eid al-Fitr, everyone. — LOVE, ABBY

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

